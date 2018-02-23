Syrian refugee's family a 'great thing'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syrian refugee: 'Finding a UK family is a great thing'
Faraj Alnasser, 21, who settled in Cambridge after fleeing Syria, said finding a family was a "great thing".
-
23 Feb 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-43163338/syrian-refugee-finding-a-uk-family-is-a-great-thingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window