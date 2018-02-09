Buildings shine for light festival

Media player
E-Luminate: Buildings shine for Cambridge light festival
Buildings in Cambridge have been lit up for a festival.
Artists use a variety of techniques including projection to flood buildings with colour as part of e-Luminate.
09 Feb 2018
