Sheep tested to recognise celebrities

Video

Sheep have shown they can recognise familiar human faces during a Cambridge University study.

The trial looked to see if they could pick out actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Emma Watson, former US president Barack Obama and BBC newsreader Fiona Bruce against other people and objects.

After training, the sheep chose photos of familiar faces over unfamiliar ones significantly more often than not.

It is hoped the research might have implications for learning about neurodegenerative diseases, such as Huntington's and Parkinson's.