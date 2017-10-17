'We earn £50,000 but can't afford a house'

Video

Rental costs combined with high house prices means it is impossible to save a deposit to buy a home, according to one Cambridge couple.

Elinor Sullivan, 30, and Brendon Morgan, 33, have a joint annual income of £50,000 but say they'll never be able to afford to buy in the city.

According to figures sourced by the BBC, the average house in the Castle, Cambridge, is £400,000.

The couple put away what little they can spare every month but asked about the prospect of owning their own property, Ms Sullivan said: "It's absolutely impossible."

Mr Morgan added: "Unless you're living at home and saving all of you pay cheque, then it's very hard."