Anti-traveller trench dug in Stapleford

Video

A trench-like border has been dug around Stapleford recreation ground in Cambridgeshire, after travellers had previously used the land.

The trench stretches around the two sides of the playing field which are accessible from the road. Bags of rubble have also been used to block paths.

A parish council spokeswoman said the trench was dug after members of the travelling community "disrespected the public land", using the children's playground as a public loo.

They are now consulting with the village on how it was handled and what to do going forward.