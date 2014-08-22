Northstowe development work finds 'Roman remnants'

Video

Archaeologists have found evidence of a Roman settlement in Cambridgeshire on a site set to become home to 24,000 people.

The site proposed development at Northstowe, south of Cambridge, had Roman pottery dating back to the 2nd and 3rd Centuries, the Cambridge Archaeological Unit (CAU) said.

Alison Dickens, senior manager at the CAU, said: "In the Roman period this land was full of people. History is repeating itself."