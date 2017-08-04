Video
Non-traveller residents at Smithy Fen face eviction
Landlords at a travellers site are to be prosecuted for letting caravans to people with no traveller background, many of whom had been homeless.
Some travellers at Smithy Fen near Cambridge have breached planning laws by bringing extra caravans onto the site and advertising them to let to non-travellers.
The legal action to evict tenants is being taken by South Cambridgeshire District Council.
