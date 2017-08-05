House of Feasts: Three-course meals for homeless people

Video

An award-winning chef has opened up his new restaurant to local homeless people to ensure they eat a three-course meal once a week.

Damian Wawrzyniak, from Peterborough, says he got the idea after he was forced to sleep rough during the early stages of his career.

The chef pays for the ingredients with his own money.

Last month, he took a trip back to Poland to create a special lunch for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their official trip to the country.