Prince William leaves East Anglian Air Ambulance
Prince William is leaving his job as a helicopter pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance after two years of service.
His last duty as a paid pilot will be the night shift from his base at Cambridge Airport.
In a letter published in the Eastern Daily Press, Prince William said he had a "profound respect" for those who serve in our emergency services.
He is stepping down to take on more royal duties on behalf of the Queen.
The second-in-line to the throne has donated his wages to charity.
27 Jul 2017
