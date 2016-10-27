Artist Hollie-Ann Cooper takes part in Cambridge Open Studios

Video

Cambridge Open Studios is welcoming its youngest ever artist this year, 16-year-old GCSE student Hollie-Ann Cooper.

After watching her mother take part in Cambridge Open Studios over the past six years, Hollie wanted a chance to share her own paintings, drawings and textiles alongside her mother's at her home in Linton.

The annual art event takes place during the first four weekends in July in locations around Cambridgeshire, when artists open their workshops, so the public can see how and where the work is created and have a chance to talk to the artists.

Hollie said: "I have grown up in a house full of paintings and illustrations created by my mum, so art has always been a big part of my life."

