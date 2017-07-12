Planning error leads to demolition of Peterborough garages

Video

A social housing company was forced to demolish four garages after it discovered it did not own the land it had built them on.

Cross Keys Homes put the garages up in Fellowes Gardens, Peterborough, for its residents about five years ago.

However, after the receiver stepped in for the landowner, it was forced to pull them down, giving residents just days to remove belongings.

Cross Keys apologised and said it was working to find alternative plots.