Rare artifacts from one of the most important Bronze Age sites in Europe go on display.

Artifacts from an archaeological dig at "Britain's Pompeii" have gone on show at Peterborough Museum.

Evidence of Bronze Age dwellings from 3,000 years ago were uncovered at Must Farm in Whittlesey in 2016.

They have been described as the "best-preserved Bronze Age dwellings ever found" in the country.

Knives, tools, pottery and other objects are on display to try and give an insight in to our ancestors lives in the Fens.

