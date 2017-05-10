Cambridge mum produces book about positives of Down's syndrome

Video

A mother whose son has Down's syndrome has produced a book focusing on the positives of the condition to help other parents in the same situation.

Tania Khan, from Cambridge, said she was "terrified of her ignorance" when her son Qeis, eight, was born.

"I wasn't sure what Down's syndrome meant other than the stereotypical facial features," she said.

Ms Khan said she was upset that after his birth the emphasis was only the difficulties he would face.

So she used her and other parents' experiences to produce a book, called Hope, to highlight to parents just what's possible and to explain to siblings what Down's syndrome is.

The book is being made available at maternity units around the country, with the aim of translating it to other languages including Urdu.