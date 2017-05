Video

The 21-mile section of A14 between Alconbury and Cambridge is being upgraded.

The £1.5bn project to improve the A14/A1 between Alconbury and Cambridge is under way.

The 21-mile scheme will include a new bypass for Huntingdon, improvements to five junctions and also the widening of a section of the A1.

Highways England say work should be completed by 2021.