Video

The mayoral candidates for a devolved Cambridgeshire and Peterborough face questions ahead of the election.

Polls open on 4 May when the public will vote for a new mayor for the combined authority of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The new role comes with more local freedom to make decisions about apprenticeships, affordable housing and transport schemes, with power and money transferred from central government.

In total, seven candidates are hoping they will secure your vote, but who are they and why should you vote for them?

We've put them all under the microscope as they aim to secure your tick in their box.

The full list of candidates:

Paul Bullen - UKIP

Rod Cantrill - Liberal Democrats

Peter Dawe - Independent

Stephen Goldspink - English Democrats

Julie Howell - Green Party

James Palmer - Conservative