Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Frenzied' murderer wanted to buy tobacco when arrested
A man jailed for murdering his former partner told police officers he was "going to get some baccy" when they came to arrest him.
Owen Pellow stabbed Lisa-Marie Thornton, 36, to death at their home in Berrow Road in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, on 23 November.
He was jailed on Tuesday for a minimum of 17 years for the "frenzied attack".
-
30 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-44301013/frenzied-murderer-wanted-to-buy-tobacco-when-arrestedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window