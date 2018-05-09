Media player
Age is 'just a number' for 100-year-old gym-lover
A man who works out for 90 minutes, five days a week, has just reached the age of 100.
John Hamilton, from Warminster in Wiltshire says he lives an active, balanced life, but the secret is all in the mind.
The Dunkirk veteran says age is nothing but a number.
09 May 2018
