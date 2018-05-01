Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fly over the Badminton Horse Trials course
Badminton Horse Trials is one of the highlights of the equestrian calendar, and takes place in the grounds of the Badminton Estate near Bristol.
Ahead of this year's event, which begins later this week, take a bird's-eye view of the famous cross country course with this stunning drone footage.
01 May 2018
