Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
War horse sculpture unveiled in Bristol
A Bristol sculpture company has unveiled a two-tonne war horse model that is destined for the West Yorkshire town of Featherstone.
The five-metre-high horse weighs about two tonnes.
-
20 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window