Cat burglar can't stop stealing plastic balls
Cat owners are used to receiving regular "gifts" from their feline friends - but Tigger has taken things to a whole new level.
The moggy from Downend near Bristol has been stealing from a neighbour's plastic ball pit for nearly a month.
His owner, Katie Brown, can't figure out where they are coming from, but is keen to return them to their rightful owner.
20 Apr 2018
