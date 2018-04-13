Buying a car cheaper than train travel
A man has bought a car to travel from London to Bristol for less the price of a train ticket.

Tom Church, who founded a voucher code website, said he spent £80 on a 1997 Honda Civic with 135,000 miles on the clock.

He also paid for insurance, tax and petrol which totalled £208.61 - which compared to the peak time £218.10 train ticket.

