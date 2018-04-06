Media player
Old footage of Frampton-on-Severn Cadbury's factory found
Unseen footage taken by a former worker of a now closed Cadbury's factory has emerged.
Roy Preece's video was filmed in the latter days of the factory at the Frampton-on-Severn, Gloucestershire.
The factory made chocolate crumb for the firm.
06 Apr 2018
