Unique documents showing 100 years of Bristol's architectural history are at risk.

Bristol Archives needs to raise £60,000 to create digital versions of the building plans, which were created between 1851 and the 1950s.

Many of them are now too fragile to be used by researchers, and access to them may need to be limited.

