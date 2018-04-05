Woman hopes new talking aid means she won't be ignored
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chard woman finds electronic voice with aid

Nicole Tucker from Chard, who has cerebral palsy, says people speak to her assistant or carer rather than directly to her.

The 20-year-old hopes having electronic voice technology will make people communicate with her as an individual.

  • 05 Apr 2018
Go to next video: 'It won't stop me becoming a lawyer'