A car crash that killed four British people in Florida was the "worst possible impact you can have", Todd Hutchinson from Titusville Police Department said.

Adam Stephenson, 30, Maryanne Stephenson, 29, Brian Stephenson, 66, and Sheralyn Stephenson, 56, all from Bristol, were pronounced dead at the scene.

  • 03 Apr 2018