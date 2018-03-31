Media player
Retired police horse helps trainee vets in Bristol
A former police horse has retired from his duties to help trainee vets.
Hank used to work for Avon and Somerset Police's mounted division but has moved on to pastures new with a veterinary practice in Langford, near Bristol.
He will be used as a teaching aid for students learning about equine science.
31 Mar 2018
