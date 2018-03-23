New museum celebrating British engineering giant opens in Bristol
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A new museum about the life and works of Isambard Kingdom Brunel has opened in Bristol

'Being Brunel' celebrates the life and work of Isambard Kingdom Brunel, one of Britain's greatest engineers.

He built the Great Western Railway, numerous bridges and tunnels, and the SS Great Britain, the first propeller-driven, ocean-going, iron ship.

Many items on show at the museum have not been exhibited in public before, including his leather cigar case.

  • 23 Mar 2018