Street2Boardroom helps young people learn the legal hustle.
Founder Clayton Planter wants the boardroom to be open to everyone, wherever they are from and whatever their background.
Now, he's teamed up with a Bristol entrepreneur who set up his multi-million pound recruitment company in his bedroom 10 years ago after being spotted giving a TED talk.
20 Mar 2018
