Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Bristol Post has apologised for a 1996 headline
The Bristol Post today published a front page apology for a headline written 21 years ago.
Its coverage of the convictions of black men for drugs offences in 1996 used a headline that was widely criticised.
After two decades of campaigns, the paper has now said it is "sorry".
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-43322635/the-bristol-post-has-apologised-for-a-1996-headlineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window