Sit-in protest at Hinkely Point C
Video

Hinkley Point C nuclear plant workers stage sit-in

Some 600 workers on the construction site of the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset are staging a mass sit-in.

Workers employed by at the EDF Energy site claim they had not been paid for days when snow stopped work last week.

  • 06 Mar 2018
