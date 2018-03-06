Media player
Video
Hinkley Point C nuclear plant workers stage sit-in
Some 600 workers on the construction site of the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset are staging a mass sit-in.
Workers employed by at the EDF Energy site claim they had not been paid for days when snow stopped work last week.
06 Mar 2018
