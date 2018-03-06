Boy who saved mum's life gets reward

Media player
Six-year-old boy gets reward after saving mum's life
A young boy who dialled 999 to save his mum has spent the day with paramedics as a reward.
Six-year-old Henry, from Bristol, called an ambulance after mum Bethany had a diabetic episode. She says he saved her life.
Henry has been given his own paramedic uniform by staff at South Western Ambulance, and got to ride in an ambulance.
