Boy who saved mum's life gets reward
A young boy who dialled 999 to save his mum has spent the day with paramedics as a reward.

Six-year-old Henry, from Bristol, called an ambulance after mum Bethany had a diabetic episode. She says he saved her life.

Henry has been given his own paramedic uniform by staff at South Western Ambulance, and got to ride in an ambulance.

  • 06 Mar 2018
