When a couple booked their wedding ceremony for 2 March they did not think anything could spoil their big day.

First groom Mark Humphries' train was cancelled then the roads became impassable so he put out a plea on social media for someone with a 4x4.

Mr Humphries admitted he and the bride-to-be, Jenna Flower, nearly called it all off.

But he and Ms Flower managed to get to the venue safely, and on time.