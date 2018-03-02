4x4 skiing in Bath - how to enjoy the snow!
Bath park skiers use 4x4 to get moving in snow

A group of skiers decided on an unusual way to get moving in the snow in Bath - getting towed by a 4x4.

The stunt was captured in Bath's Victoria Park on Thursday as heavy snow blanketed south-west England.

