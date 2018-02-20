Video

A flare has been set off by a protester during a council meeting, filling the chamber with red smoke.

Bristol City Council halted the meeting to deal with the woman who said her daughter had taken her own life after being "failed" by social services.

Councillors were forced to leave the chamber after the flare was set off in the public gallery at about 14:30 GMT.

They returned to the meeting to set the budget for 2018/19 just before 15:30.