Forgotten footage discovered of a royal visit to Bristol
Footage of a forgotten royal visit to Bristol has been discovered in a cupboard.
Sisters Janet Darlison and Barbara Nash from Bradley Stoke found the old reels of film hidden in a rusty tin which has been discovered by their father decades earlier.
13 Feb 2018
