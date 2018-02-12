Media player
Arson attack destroys six cars in Bristol
An investigation has begun into a suspected arson attack which destroyed six cars in Bristol.
Avon Fire and Rescue said they were called to Hawkesbury Road in Fishponds at 01:52 GMT.
Six cars were affected and the blaze is thought to have been started deliberately.
These are external links and will open in a new window