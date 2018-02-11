Video

A new film has revealed the story of a doomed sailor who tried to trick people into thinking he was winning a race.

The Mercy tells the story of amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst, from Bridgwater in Somerset, who set off in 1968 on the inaugural solo round-the-world yacht race.

The failing businessman sent back fake co-ordinates which made him appear to be leading the race until the closing stages.

Then he disappeared and was never seen again.

Evidence found after Crowhurst's disappearance suggests his voyage ended in possible insanity and suicide. Footage courtesy of Studio Canal/ BBC Films.