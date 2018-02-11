Video

In the last 10 years the number of people killed or seriously injured on Britain's roads in a car has fallen by 31%.

The number of cycling casualties has risen by 43%.

John Flay was the victim of a hit and run in Bristol last year that left him fighting for his life.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out West at 19:30 GMT on Monday 12 February on BBC One, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.