Bristol cyclist left fighting for life after hit and run
In the last 10 years the number of people killed or seriously injured on Britain's roads in a car has fallen by 31%.
The number of cycling casualties has risen by 43%.
John Flay was the victim of a hit and run in Bristol last year that left him fighting for his life.
You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out West at 19:30 GMT on Monday 12 February on BBC One, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.
-
11 Feb 2018
- From the section Bristol