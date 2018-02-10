Video

In September, Tom Bates bought his first home - a £550 van in St Werberghs in Bristol.

The 19-year-old, who works at a nearby climbing centre, does not have a driving licence but as long as his van is taxed and insured he is allowed to live in it.

There are around 68 van-dwellers who have made the city's streets their home, according to the city council.

But three months on, what has van life been like for Tom?

