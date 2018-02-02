Video

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg says he never felt threatened or in danger during a scuffle at a university event he was speaking at.

A small group of protesters disrupted his talk at the University of the West of England shortly after it began.

Mr Rees-Mogg approached the protesters and tried to engage with them before other members of the audience became involved in a scuffle.

Campus security staff arrived within minutes and the protesters left shortly afterwards.