Video
St Peter's Hospice in £1m fundraising drive for new rooms
St Peter's Hospice in Bristol needs to raise just under £1 million so it can care for more than 6,000 patients over the next 20 years.
The funding will allow each patient to have their own room, something the hospice doesn't provide at the moment.
"Always look for the fun in life" is the motto of one young family helped through personal tragedy by the hospice: they explained why it's so important.
-
25 Jan 2018
- From the section Bristol