Video

Great Western Railway's network, across the West region, may host the first hydrogen trains in Britain.

The 'clean' hydrogen-fuelled trains emit only steam and condensed water. They are being trialled in Germany currently.

Essentially, they do not need electricity to run: the main line through the West, to London, has been only partly electrified:

There's been frustration that other parts of the network are missing out. Paul Baltrop reports.