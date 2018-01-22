The West region could become the first place in Britain to get hydrogen trains
Hydrogen trains could bridge gaps in electrification

Great Western Railway's network, across the West region, may host the first hydrogen trains in Britain.

The 'clean' hydrogen-fuelled trains emit only steam and condensed water. They are being trialled in Germany currently.

Essentially, they do not need electricity to run: the main line through the West, to London, has been only partly electrified:

There's been frustration that other parts of the network are missing out. Paul Baltrop reports.

