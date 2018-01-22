Video
A father and daughter warn others to be more aware
A teenage sexting victim and her family have spoken about the consequences of the craze.
A 14-year-old girl was threatened and blackmailed after sharing semi-nude pictures of herself.
Her father, from Gloucestershire, is urging parents to be more aware of their children's activity online.
Known as 'sexting', the craze is very much a part of today's teen culture: tens of thousands of teenagers participate every year, without necessarily realising the consequences.
An actress has voiced the teenager's words.
-
22 Jan 2018
- From the section Bristol