Video

The BBC and Premier League have teamed up on a project to help school children be more active.

Nine-year-old Billy is one of the children being helped by the Supermovers scheme as he overcomes challenges caused by visual impairment to take part in his first park run in Bristol.

See more of Billy's story on Inside Out (West) on Monday 22 January at 19:30 GMT, or afterwards via the BBC iPlayer.