Video

Towns and cities in Lower Saxony in Germany were heavily hit during World War Two.

Now, Taunton's twinning association has found the Somerset town stepped in to help - taking in children from the ravaged cities of Hanover and Brusnwick in 1949 to stay with local families.

It's looking for people with memories of the children of war, who arrived "pinched and pale" and left for home with rosy cheeks.