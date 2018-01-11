Video
Poor women's health highlighted in Bristol study
Bristol is not a great place to live if you are a woman, according to a major city-wide report looking at women's health.
Death rates from cancer, lung disease and even suicide have been recorded as being higher than the national average.
The city council report also focuses on areas of the city where women's lives are particularly tough - including Hartcliffe, which is reported to be one of the worst parts of the city for women's health.
11 Jan 2018
