What is it like to have dementia?

A Bristol charity recreates the experience of dementia
A charity has used a "virtual dementia experience" to help train care home staff.
Milestones Trust supports people with dementia in Bristol, South Gloucestershire, Swindon and North Somerset.
Caroline Flynn from the trust, which also runs dementia home Humphry Repton House in Bristol, said the training is the "closest experience that can be offered help staff understand what dementia might be like".
19 Nov 2017
