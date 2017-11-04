Teen Muslim birdwatcher on racial abuse

Video

A 15-year-old British-Muslim birdwatcher has revealed she has been racially abused on social media.

Mya-Rose has travelled to 32 different countries and seen more than 4,000 different species of birds, and writes a blog about her adventures.

But she says she is undeterred and on a mission to increase diversity among wildlife-watchers.

You can see more about this on Inside Out West on BBC One on Monday at 7.30 GMT.