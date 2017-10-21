Video

Stone and bricks from Bristol homes bombed in Word War Two was transported to New York and used to help build part of Manhattan.

New York’s famous freeway the East River Drive was constructed on tonnes of ballast shipped over from the devastated city.

Bristol-born Hollywood actor Cary Grant lost several members of his family when their house was destroyed in a bombing in November 1940.

The Hollywood actor gave a moving speech in 1974 when a plaque was unveiled in NYC to mark the `Bristol Basin’.

Watch more on BBC Inside Out (West) on Monday at 19:30 BST or via the BBC iPlayer.