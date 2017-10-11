Driver with prosthetic leg in Le Mans bid

Video

A rugby player who uses a prosthetic leg has joined a team aiming to be the first "all-disabled" group to race at Le Mans.

James Russell from Nailsea has been invited to join the Team Brit outfit after its first ever Rookie Day.

The 35-year-old played for Clevedon Rugby Club despite a congenital defect to his right leg.

He said there was "nothing to stop" the team competing in the 24-hour challenge within three years.